Policeman injured in targeted attack succumbs to injuries

A police head constable who was seriously injured in a targeted attack in Karachi’s Korangi area on Saturday breathed his last on Sunday during treatment at a hospital.

Thirty-five-year-old Asghar Ahmed had come under attack in Korangi No 5 within the limits of the Awami Colony police station on Saturday. He was rushed to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre for medical treatment where he succumbed to his injuries during treatment on Sunday.

The deceased head constable was posted at the Zaman Town police station and was on his way to the police station for duty when two armed men riding a motorcycle targeted him. He was shot twice and was critically injured. The armed men also took his official pistol before fleeing.

Sindh Inspector General of Police (IGP) Mushtaq Mahar also took notice of the attack and sought a detailed report from the District Korangi SSP on the incident. He ordered the SSP to arrest the culprits and issued directions for the welfare and medical treatment of the injured cop.

The Counter-Terrorism Department registered a case under a clause of the Anti-Terrorism Act against unidentified assailants and initiated investigations. The deceased cop’s funeral prayers are expected to be held today (Monday).