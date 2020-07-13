Maulana Fazlur Rehman visits JI secretariat to condole Munawar Hasan’s demise

Former chief of Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Syed Munawar Hasan was a towering religious personality and his commitment to Islam was unwavering.

The Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) chief, Maulana Fazlur Rehman, on Sunday expressed these views as he paid a visit on Sunday to the Idara Noor-e-Haq, the JI Karachi secretariat, to offer condolences for Hasan’s demise. The former JI chief had passed away on June 26 at a hospital in Karachi. He was 78.

Rehman met Hasan’s son Talha Munawar and JI Karachi chief Hafiz Naeemur Rehman and expressed deep sorrow over the death of the late JI leader. He termed his demise an irreparable loss for Islam and Pakistan.

“A vacuum has been created with the passing away of Hasan that could not be filled easily,'' the JUI-F chief said. “The late JI leader had played a key role in educating the people about the evil designs of anti-Islam forces.”