Woman arrested for killing husband in Manghopir

Police on Sunday arrested a woman who shot and killed her husband after the latter threatened to divorce her.

According to police, the incident took place at a house located in Yar Muhammad Goth in the Khairabad area in Orangi Town within the limits of the Manghopir police station. Responding to the information, police and rescue workers reached the site and transported the victim’s body to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital for medico-legal formalities.

The deceased was identified as 30-year-old Usman, son of Fazal Ali. He was shot once in his head and died on the spot. Police said they had arrested the victim’s wife, Bakht Bibi, who in her initial statement to the police claimed that her husband used to torture her on a daily basis and threatened to divorce her.

The woman told police that during a clash, she took her husband’s pistol, and shot and killed him. SHO Gul Awan said the woman had been arrested and she also admitted the crime. The officer added that the victim worked as a labourer in the vegetable market and also sold drugs. A case has been registered and investigations are under way.

Guard wounded

Separately, a security guard was wounded in a firing incident that took place on Khayaban-e-Khalid in Defence Housing Authority. The injured guard was identified as 28-year-old Sabir Ali, son of Talib Ali. Police said he was injured due to accidental firing. The injured was taken to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre for medical treatment.