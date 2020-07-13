City commissioner reviews work progress for revival of KCR

In compliance with the Supreme Court orders, the city administration has geared up to launch the 44-kilometre Karachi Circular Railway (KCR) and expedite the work being carried for its launch with coordination of the Pakistan Railways and all other stakeholders, including the relevant departments.

According to a press statement from the commissioner house issued on Sunday, a meeting in this regard was held under the chairmanship of Karachi Commissioner Iftikhar Shallwani at his office which reviewed the progress of the project and made various decisions to get the hurdles in the way of the launching of the circular railway removed.

It was decided in the meeting that the work on laying down a 14-kilometre track from the city to Orangi Town would be completed, with the railway stations located along the route, within two months.

Pakistan Railways divisional superintendent Arshad Salam Khattak briefed the commissioner about the progress, explaining the steps being taken for the revival of the project.

The issue of the sewerage infrastructure needed to be replaced at Urdu Bazar towards Depo Station was also discussed. The meeting decided that the Karachi Water and Sewerage Board (KWSB) would carry out the work for the improvement of the sewerage infrastructure on a priority basis which is one of the hurdles in the way of completion of the project.

KWSB Managing Director Asadullah Khan assured the meeting that the water board would comply with the decisions of the meeting to undertake the work of improving the infrastructure.

The Sindh Planning and Development Department’s official briefed the meeting about the work of fencing to be undertaken along the route of both sides, explaining that the planning and tendering process of the work had been completed and the fencing work was likely to be started next week.

The meeting participants included DIG security Maqsood Ahmed, Pakistan Railways chief engineer Ameer Mohammad Daudpota, additional deputy commissioners of different districts, officials of the Sindh Buildings Control Authority and the Sindh Transport Department.