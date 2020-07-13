COVID-19 claims 48 more lives, infects another 1,713 in Sindh

As many as 48 more people lost their lives due to COVID-19 in the province during the last 24 hours, raising the death toll to 1,795, said Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah on Sunday.

Most coronavirus patients passed away while being treated at health facilities in Karachi, the CM added. “On an average,” he said, “two persons lost their lives in an hour due to COVID-19 in Sindh during the last 24 hours. Now the death toll due to COVID-19 stands at 1,795 in the province, while 1,201 patients are undergoing treatment at various health facilities.”

The CM said labs throughout the province tested 10,276 samples during the last 24 hours, of which 1,713 tested positive, constituting a 17 per cent current detection rate and raising the total number of cases in Sindh to 105,533.

Overnight, he added, 1,519 more patients recovered from the viral disease, and the total number of recovered patients reached 60,958, constituting a 58 per cent recovery rate. He said so far 574,767 samples had been tested against which 105,533 cases emerged, constituting an 18 per cent overall detection rate.

Currently, he added, 42,780 patients were under treatment, of whom 41,179 were in home isolation, 400 were at isolation centres and 1,201 were at different hospitals. He said the condition of 743 patients was critical, of whom 112 had been shifted to ventilators.

Murad said that out of 1,713 new cases, 715 were detected from all districts of Karachi division. They include 325 from South, 143 from East, 78 from Central, 73 from Malir, 66 from

Korangi and 30 from West districts.

“Khairpur has 172, Larkana 62, Shikarpur 59, Matiari 55, Mirpurkhas 46, Ghotki 41, Sanghar 35, Dadu 32, Kambar 32, T.M Khan 31, Thatta 27, Jamshoro 26, Hyderabad 24, Tando Allahyar 21, Jacobabad 19, Badin 18, Kashmore 14, Umerkot 11, Shaheed Benazirababd 10, Sukkur and Naushehroferoze seven each, and Sujawal two new cases.” The chief minister urged the people of Sindh to stay safe by observing standard operating procedures (SOPs).