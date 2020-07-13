Four soldiers martyred, four terrorists killed in Waziristan clash

MIRANSHAH: Four personnel of the security forces were martyred and four terrorists were killed in a clash in the Boya area in North Waziristan on Sunday, official and local sources said.



“Four personnel of the security forces were martyred and four terrorists killed during an intelligence-based operation in Vezhda Sar area, eight kilometers southwest of Boya in North Waziristan,” the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said through a communique.

It said that the security forces launched the intelligence-based operation against the militants when the clash took place. It said the terrorists opened fire when the troops cordoned off the area to conduct the operation.

Four terrorists were shot dead by the security forces, the statement said, adding that four soldiers also embraced martyrdom in the exchange of fire.

The martyred soldiers were identified as Mohammad Ismail Khan, Mohammad Shahbaz Yasin, Raja Waheed Ahmad and Mohammad Rizwan Khan. The ISPR said later the area was cleared by sanitisation force.