Serbia-Kosovo talks ‘back on track’

BRUSSELS: The EU said on Sunday that long-stalled talks between Serbia and Kosovo were "back on track" after a video meeting between the two leaders.

Kosovo’s Prime Minister Avdullah Hoti and Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic held a virtual meeting chaired by senior EU officials as they seek a solution to one of Europe’s most intractable territorial disputes.

Serbia has refused to recognise Kosovo’s unilateral declaration of independence after the province broke away in the bloody 1998-99 war that was ended only by a Nato bombing campaign against Serb troops.