Mon Jul 13, 2020
July 13, 2020

Prison terms for ex-French spies

July 13, 2020

PARIS: A French court has sentenced to jail two former agents from the foreign intelligence service after convicting them of sharing secrets with China. Following a trial in Paris conducted in the utmost secrecy, the former officers with France’s Directorate-General for External Security (DGSE) were convicted Friday of "sharing intelligence" with a foreign power. —AFP

