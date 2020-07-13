Two killed in Azerbaijan-Armenia clashes

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
BAKU: Arch-foes Armenia and Azerbaijan on Sunday traded accusations of launching a military offensive using artillery fire along their shared border, with Baku reporting two troops killed. Azerbaijan’s defence ministry said Armenia’s "offensive" from its northern Tavush region was met with a "counterstrike" and retreated. "Two Azerbaijani servicemen were killed and five more wounded," it added.