Mon Jul 13, 2020
AFP
July 13, 2020

Two killed in Azerbaijan-Armenia clashes

AFP
July 13, 2020

BAKU: Arch-foes Armenia and Azerbaijan on Sunday traded accusations of launching a military offensive using artillery fire along their shared border, with Baku reporting two troops killed. Azerbaijan’s defence ministry said Armenia’s "offensive" from its northern Tavush region was met with a "counterstrike" and retreated. "Two Azerbaijani servicemen were killed and five more wounded," it added.

