close
Mon Jul 13, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
AMS
Abdul Mohi Shah
July 13, 2020

Import of artificial turf for Bunda Ground: Pak embassy in Holland directed to ensure quality

Sports

AMS
Abdul Mohi Shah
July 13, 2020

ISLAMABAD: As Holland has greatly delayed installation of the artificial turf at the Bunda Hockey Ground in Islamabad, the federal government on Sunday ordered Pakistan embassy in The Hague to inspect quality of the turf before its shipment to Pakistan.

Bunda Hockey Ground, the ideal venue for the Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) to organise national camps, was supposed to be ready for inauguration in June this year. But the import of the artificial turf from Holland has been delayed because of COVID-19 pandemic.

Usually an official of the Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) with some knowledge of turfs quality flies to the respective country to check the quality. However, this time the Ministry for Inter-Provincial Coordination (IPC) has decided to direct the Pakistan Embassy in Holland to ensure the quality of the product.

“An official from the ministry of IPC or PSB should have been deputed to inspect the quality. In the past, such officials have rejected products many times owing to low quality. It is unclear whether anyone in the embassy will judge the quality of the turf or it will have to hire an expert there to ensure quality,” a ministry official said.

Latest News

More From Sports