Mon Jul 13, 2020
July 13, 2020

Berlin throws clubs 81,000 euro lifeline

Berlin: Berlin’s clubs and concert halls, closed for four months due to the coronavirus pandemic, have received an average of 81,000 euros each in aid from the city, according to figures published Sunday by the daily Tagesspiegel. The clubs, which are mainly techno and have helped to build Berlin’s reputation as a "party city", find themselves in a difficult financial situation since their closure on March 14 due to the spread of the virus.

