close
Mon Jul 13, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
AFP
July 13, 2020

Serbia-Kosovo talks ‘back on track’

World

AFP
July 13, 2020

BRUSSELS: The EU said on Sunday that long-stalled talks between Serbia and Kosovo were "back on track" after a video meeting between the two leaders.

Kosovo’s Prime Minister Avdullah Hoti and Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic held a virtual meeting chaired by senior EU officials as they seek a solution to one of Europe’s most intractable territorial disputes.

Serbia has refused to recognise Kosovo’s unilateral declaration of independence after the province broke away in the bloody 1998-99 war that was ended only by a Nato bombing campaign against Serb troops.

Latest News

More From World