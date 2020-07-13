Pope ‘very distressed’

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Vatican City: Pope Francis said on Sunday he was "very distressed" over Turkey’s decision to convert the Byzantine-era monument Hagia Sophia back into a mosque.
"My thoughts go to Istanbul. I’m thinking about Hagia Sophia. I am very distressed," the pope said in the Vatican’s first reaction to a decision that has drawn international criticism.