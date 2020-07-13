close
Mon Jul 13, 2020
Indonesia's mly academy hit by virus

BANDUNG, Indonesia: Nearly 1,300 people at a military academy in Indonesia have tested positive for the coronavirus, an official said, as the country struggles to contain the epidemic. The Indonesian Army Officer Candidate School in the country’s most populated province of West Java has been quarantined and 30 people were initially hospitalised with mild symptoms, the army’s chief of staff, General Andika Perkasa, said late on Saturday.

