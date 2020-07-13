close
Mon Jul 13, 2020
UK’s Labour joins FB ad boycott

Britain’s main opposition Labour party said on Sunday it has joined a Facebook advertising boycott over allegations that the social network has failed to sufficiently curb hateful content.

Hundreds of advertisers including big-name consumer brands have suspended advertising with the social media giant as part of the #StopHateForProfit" campaign. "All MPs in the Labour party use Facebook to get across our message. But what we’re not doing at the moment is advertising on Facebook," senior lawmaker Rachel Reeves told BBC television. "And that is in solidarity with the Black Lives Matter campaign."

