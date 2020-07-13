Import of artificial turf for Bunda Ground: Pak embassy in Holland directed to ensure quality

ISLAMABAD: As Holland has greatly delayed installation of the artificial turf at the Bunda Hockey Ground in Islamabad, the federal government on Sunday ordered Pakistan embassy in The Hague to inspect quality of the turf before its shipment to Pakistan.

Bunda Hockey Ground, the ideal venue for the Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) to organise national camps, was supposed to be ready for inauguration in June this year. But the import of the artificial turf from Holland has been delayed because of COVID-19 pandemic.

Usually an official of the Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) with some knowledge of turfs quality flies to the respective country to check the quality. However, this time the Ministry for Inter-Provincial Coordination (IPC) has decided to direct the Pakistan Embassy in Holland to ensure the quality of the product.

“An official from the ministry of IPC or PSB should have been deputed to inspect the quality. In the past, such officials have rejected products many times owing to low quality. It is unclear whether anyone in the embassy will judge the quality of the turf or it will have to hire an expert there to ensure quality,” a ministry official said.

The work to prepare base of the project is already under way with bulk of payment already released for the purpose. The remaining amount is expected to be released shortly with availability of funds in the new budget.

The new turf at the Bunda ground is of utmost importance as it will provide opportunity to the national players to train in the friendliest atmosphere. With board and lodging facilities, the site had been meeting the requirements of the national players for the last thirty years. Training at the Bunda ground played an instrumental role in preparing the world champions in 1994.

The PHF has written a letter to the PSB stressing the need for early completion of the project as the federation is planning to organise the national camp at the venue.

“Due to the most suitable environment for training, we are planning to establish a camp at the venue. An early completion of the project would definitely help us in this regard. We hope that the project will get its final shape within a couple of months, helping us start the national team’s activities here,” the federation stated in its letter. The PHF is considering holding the camp in September.