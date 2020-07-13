Amitabh Bachchan admitted to hospital with coronavirus

Bollywood star Amitabh Bachchan has been admitted to hospital with coronavirus. The actor, 77, confirmed to his 43 million followers that he had tested positive for the virus.

The Mohabbatein star said he had been “shifted to hospital” after contracting Covid-19, adding: “Family and staff undergone tests, results awaited. “All that have been in close proximity to me in the last 10 days are requested to please get themselves tested,” he said.

His son Abhishek, also an actor, said on Twitter that he had contracted the virus as well. He said that both he and his father have “mild symptoms”, adding: “I request all to stay calm and not panic.”

Bachchan, who is one of India’s most prominent stars, has previously been named among the highest paid actors in the world on Forbes’ rich list. In 2015 Bachchan was present for the official unveiling of a statue of Mahatma Gandhi in Parliament Square alongside then-Prime Minister David Cameron.

Later, Bollywood superstar Aishwarya Rai has tested positive for the coronavirus, a Mumbai city authority official told AFP on Sunday. Her eight-year-old daughter, Aaradhya, was also Covid-19 positive, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation official, who asked to remain anonymous, said. Bachchan’s actor son Abhishek, Rai’s husband, said he too was positive but that both their cases were mild. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan took the Miss World crown in 1994 and made her acting debut in the late 1990s.

She went on to become one of the most famous Bollywood faces abroad as well as in India and has been a regular on the red carpet at the Cannes Film Festival. She married Abhishek Bachchan in 2007.

India on Sunday reported its highest single-day virus tally of more than 28,600 cases, for a nationwide total of just under 850,000 infections. The nation of 1.3 billion people is the third-worst infected in the world after the United States and Brazil.