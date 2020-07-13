Oxford turn down pre-match Wembley visit

LONDON: Oxford have rejected the chance for a Wembley visit ahead of Monday’s Sky Bet League One play-off final.

Boss Karl Robinson has revealed he asked his players if they wanted a pre-match tour to get their bearings — and they said no.

The U’s will face Gareth Ainsworth’s Wycombe for a place in next season’s Championship, with Robinson insisting any match at the national stadium will be special, even behind closed doors.

“It’s something they preferred not to do,” said Robinson, of a possible pre-match Wembley visit. “I don’t know whether Wycombe are going. If they do they may think we’re being arrogant by not going, but that’s certainly not the case.

“I just know that we feel when we turn up on Monday we’ll be ready and that’s the most important thing.

Wembley’s always special and a place that creates memories, but the best time to use your phone is after the match.

“And if you don’t get that chance to celebrate, and take pictures, then you don’t deserve that chance. There’s no right way, there’s no wrong way; this was just the choice of my players.”

As the coronavirus fallout continues to hit football, Robinson admits Oxford’s only chance of retaining all of their current top talents is to win on Monday and secure promotion.