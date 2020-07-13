Crystal Palace stalwart Jedinak retires

SYDNEY: Former Australia captain and Crystal Palace stalwart Mile Jedinak announced his retirement on Sunday, saying it was “time for a new chapter”.

The 35-year-old spent five seasons at the London club, joining from Turkey´s Genclerbirligi in 2011, skippering Palace to promotion back to the Premier League via the playoffs in 2013.

He moved to Aston Villa in 2016 but was released at the end of the 2018-19 season with speculation that he may rejoin a team in Australia´s A-League, where he started his career.

But the defensive midfielder took to Instagram to confirm he was hanging up his boots aged 35. “I was a young boy from Western Sydney with a dream to play professional football,” he said. “My journey to reach that goal was full of so many experiences, challenges and memories that will always be cherished. I want to thank all the clubs I represented for allowing me the opportunity to do so. It´s now time for a new chapter.”