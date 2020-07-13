0.5m HK people vote in primaries

HONG KONG: More than half a million Hong Kong people voted in primaries held by pro-democracy parties to choose candidates for upcoming legislative elections, organisers said on Sunday.

The high turnout for the unofficial poll came despite a government warning that it could be in breach of a new security law imposed on the city by Beijing. Tens of thousands queued in the intense summer heat at more than 250 polling stations across the city for the two-day vote which opened hours after police raided an opinion pollster helping to conduct the primaries.

After polls closed at 9:00 pm on Sunday, organisers said more than 580,000 people had cast their ballots in the digital voting system.