Priti mulling new laws to tackle sweatshops

LONDON: Police and local councils are avoiding tackling illegal sweatshops over fears of being labelled racist, the Home Secretary reportedly believes.

Priti Patel is considering introducing new laws on modern slavery amid concern at working conditions at some suppliers to so-called fast fashion businesses, according to The Sunday Times.

Fashion company Boohoo appointed a top lawyer to look into allegations that factories involved in the making of its clothes were paying below minimum wage and breaching safety rules.

The board said it was “shocked and appalled” by the allegations, made in the Sunday Times last weekend. The paper has reported Patel has concerns that agencies turned a blind eye to exploitation in Leicester’s textile warehouses and factories over fears about “cultural sensibilities”.

Boohoo had more than £1 billion wiped from its share value in two days after an article alleged that workers in a Leicester factory making clothes destined for Boohoo were being paid as little as £3.50 an hour.