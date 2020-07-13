Hurriyat leader Ashraf Sehrai detained under draconian law

By News Desk

ISLAMABAD: Oppression in Indian-occupied Kashmir continued on Sunday as authorities arrested top Hurriyat leader Mohammad Ashraf Sehrai in Srinagar and booked him under the draconian Public Safety Act (PSA), while two Kashmiri youths were gunned down in a brutal military operation in Baramulla.

According to the Kashmir Media Service, Sehrai, the chairman of Tehreek-e-Hurriyat Jammu and Kashmir, was arrested from his residence in the Baghaat Barzulla neighbourhood of Srinagar in the wee hours of Sunday.

“Authorities have booked Ashraf Sehrai under Public Safety Act,” a top police officer confirmed to reporters in Srinagar. Sehrai’s son, Junaid Sehrai, was killed by Indian troops during a cordon and search operation along with an associate at Nawakadal area of Srinagar on May 19.

“He was wanted in multiple cases,” occupied Kashmir’s Director General of Police (DGP) Dilbagh Singh claimed.

The All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC) expressed “serious concern” over Sehrai’s arrest. A spokesman denounced the arrest of Sehrai and two others — Jammu and Kashmir Muslim League Acting Chairman Farooq Ahmad Tauheedi and APHC leader Manzoor Ghazi. The spokesman also condemned the use of brutal force during cordon and search operations.

In the latest use of brutal force, two Kashmiri youths were killed by Indian forces in Baramulla district, taking the tally to four within a 24-hour-period in the disputed territory. They were killed by troops during a cordon and search operation in the Rebban locality of the district’s Sopore area. The operation was ongoing as the last reports came in, while mobile internet services were snapped.

A day earlier, Indian troops killed two Kashmiri youths during a military operation in the Handwara area of in Kupwara district.