Imran fears Srebrenica massacre repeat in IOJ&K

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan Saturday feared a Srebrenica-like massacre of Kashmiri Muslims in the Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IOJ&K), as eight million people there had been besieged by 0.8 million Indian troops.

In a massage on the 25th anniversary of genocide in the Bosnian town of Srebrenica, Imran called upon the international community to take notice of human rights violations in IOJ&K and never allow such acts to take place again. He called for learning a lesson from that tragedy, which saw genocide of 8,372 people, mostly men and boys, during the Bosnian war in July 11, 1995.

“Today is 25th memorial anniversary of the genocide that took place in Srebrenica. I remember the day very well. I remember when it happened along with most people who have feelings of humanity. We were shocked,” he said.

The prime minister, in his video message, said, “We were appalled that how in what was a safe haven of the United Nations peace keeping force, how in a safe haven, this massacre was allowed to take place. We were all shocked.”

“I still feel the shock how such a thing could have been allowed by the world community. I think it is important for us to learn lessons from that. The world community must never allow such things to happen again,” the prime minister emphasized.

“We see problems for the people of Kashmir. 800,000 Indian troops have besieged 08 million people of Kashmir and we all fear that a similar sort of massacre may follow there. So the world community must take notice and never allow such acts to take place again”.

“From the people of Pakistan, I send my Salam and best wishes to the people of Bosnia”.