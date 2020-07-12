NAB moves against federal minister, Sindh PTI leader

ISLAMABAD: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB), Rawalpindi, has started complaint verification process against Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Noorul Haq Qadri on alleged involvement of renting out a ministry building to his business partner.

According to sources, the NAB has sought the record from the Ministry of Religious Affairs and now examining the record which received from the ministry.

Sources said the NAB was examining the record that it received from the ministry with regard to complaint against Qadri, and on the basis of the record the decision would be taken whether the formal inquiry be launched against him or not.

It is to be mentioned here that NAB Chairman Justice (R) Javed Iqbal in May ordered the complaint verification against the minister for religious affairs on a complaint against him on a renting out the ministry building to his business partner.

News Desk adds: The Karachi NAB, meanwhile, said it had initiated a probe against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) leader Haleem Adil Sheikh for allegedly selling government land illegally.

The Bureau, in its letter to the Malir deputy commissioner, has requested for all records pertaining to the sale of 253 acres of government land along with details of his farmhouse and other documents.

“In connection with a complaint being processed in this Bureau, it is revealed that 253 acres of government land situation in District Malir Karachi has been illegally occupied/ sold by Haleem Adil Sheikh and others in connivance with the officers/ officials of Board of Revenue District Malir Karachi," the letter said, adding, ACE, East Zone Karachi also conducted an inquiry into the matter.

The documents requested by the Bureau include ownership title/ documents of Country Chalet Farm Houses Project, Deh Kharkaro, ownership title/ documents of Palm Village Resorts Project and any other information relevant to the subject matter.

The letter further said an anti-corruption unit has already completed an inquiry against the PTI leader which the Bureau has also requested. The Malir deputy commissioner has been directed to submit the records by July 27.

Moreover, NAB sources said Sheikh had used the government land for commercial purposes.

Earlier, reports of Sheikh being involved in a land scam had emerged. The PTI leader was said to have illegally allotted 207 acres of state land, worth Rs410 million.