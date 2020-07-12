Justice Faez Isa case: SCBA to file review petition in SC

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) has decided to file a review petition in the Supreme Court to the extent of direction given to the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) after the full court squashed the presidential reference filed against Justice Qazi Faez Isa for allegedly not disclosing his family’s foreign properties in his wealth returns.

“We have passed a resolution for filing a review petition in the Supreme Court to the extent of direction given to the FBR after the full court squashed the presidential reference,” Syed Qalbe Hassan, President SCBA, told The News on Saturday. The review petition is likely to be filed tomorrow (Monday).