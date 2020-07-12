PFUJ urges govt to end politically motivated cases

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Federal Union of Journalists (PFUJ) has urged the government to withdraw politically motivated cases against Jang Geo group’s owner Mir Shakil-ur-Rehman and probe into the harassment being faced by his family.

In a joint statement, President PFUJ Shahzada Zulfiqar and Secretary General Nasir Zaidi said that after the arrest of Mir Shakil-ur-Rehman, his wife and children are being harassed and chased. The issue has also been highlighted by a New York based human rights organisation, which has demanded for politically concocted fabricated cases to be dropped against MSR, says a press release on Saturday.

The media industry is in under serious threat and the situation has been created, deliberately. Earlier, Channel 24 was shut and its licence was suspended on petty grounds, they added.

PFUJ also demanded for the release of Rs6 billion, which is still pending with the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, as it will resolve the financial crisis faced by media houses and help against issues like non-payment of salaries and clearance of dues.

“This situation, which is being created by ill-conceived policies will harm relations between the government and media, ultimately hindering democracy in the country,” the statement added.