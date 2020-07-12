Girl killed while taking selfie with brother

MANSEHRA: A young girl was killed after being hit by a bullet allegedly fired by her brother while taking a selfie with her in Talian Di Kasi area here on Saturday.

Sawara Bibi, 17, and her brother Mohammad Yasir, 15, were taking a selfie with the pistol but the latter fired it allegedly unknowingly that the pistol was loaded. The bullet, according to the family, hit Sawara Bibi, leaving her seriously injured. The family rushed her to the nearby hospital where doctors pronounced her dead. The police lodged the first information report under the section 322 of the Pakistan Penal Code and launched investigation.

