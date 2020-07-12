PML-N to be reorganised in Karak

KARAK: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) local leaders on Saturday announced to reorganise the party in the district and woo back the disgruntled workers.

The decision was taken at a meeting of the district office-bearers of the party, with district president Mian Akhlaq in the chair. The meeting participants decided to reorganise the party at the district level by bringing all the annoyed workers and leaders back to the party fold.

The meeting was told that several notables of the district would also join the party soon. They said that former union council nazim Hussain Khan had joined the party and about five other nazims would join the party after Eidul Azha.

The meeting said that the poor governance and bad performance of the incumbent Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government was paving the way for the rise of PML-N. The cabinet meeting said the PTI government had failed to deliver.

Authorities asked to complete work on power feeders

Member Provincial Assembly of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mian Nisar Gul Kakakhel has demanded installation of a new power transformer in the Sabirabad power grid station and immediate completion of work on all feeders of the newly established grid station.

Talking to reporters here on Saturday, he said that he had raised the issue on the assembly floor and the Pesco chief had taken action on his complaint to launch work on the operation of the grid station but there was a dire need to replace the old power transformer installed in the grid station as it could not manage the pressure of excessive load. The lawmaker argued that the power transformer installed in the Sabirabad grid station was an old one and could not sustain the pressure of load.