Afridi elders want procedure for relief distribution changed

BARA: The elders of the Afridi tribes in Maidan area in Tirah valley have asked the government to change the procedure for the distribution of relief packages.

Speaking at a grand jirga in Maidan area in Tirah valley, the elders said the government should consider the local customs and traditions while distributing relief packages among the deserving people. The elders, including Muhammad Bar Qambarkhel, Haji Naseeb Khan, Malik Mutabar Khan, Sher Bahadur Khan and others, said the government had announced several financial packages for the tribal people after militancy in ex-Fata. “Due to poverty and militancy, the government is providing financial or other packages to the women in tribal areas but it did not consider our customs,” an elder said, adding the packages meant for the women should be given to their husbands and sons.

“Our culture does not allow a woman to leave her home to get the package and stand in a row for hours,” Sher Bahadur said, adding the government should take into account the local values and norms. He said all the government packages including Benazir Income Support Programme, Ehsaas Emergency Cash Programme and others should be delivered to the women at their doorstep. The tribal elders maintained that the government carried out door-to-door anti-polio drive so it should provide relief goods to the needy people at the doorsteps.

The elders said that the tribal people did not allow their women to go out to get relief packages in presence of the men. They made it clear that they would not compromise on their dignity and respect.