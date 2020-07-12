Alleged bike snatcher killed

PESHAWAR: An alleged bike snatcher was killed in an encounter in Chamkani area on Saturday, an official said. An official said that two armed robbers had snatched motorbike from a young man but the police intercepted them near Kala Khwarh near Tarnab during a routine checking.

As police signalled the snatchers to stop, one of them opened fire on police that triggered an exchange of fire. “One Ikram, a resident of Rawalpindi, was killed in the encounter,” said the official. “As his body was brought to the police station, the young man who had come to lodge first information report identified him as one of the two snatchers,” SP Rural Waqar Ahmad told reporters.

The official said that the brother of the complainant told the police they had sold the ornaments of their mother to buy a bike for his younger brother who was fond of the two wheeler.