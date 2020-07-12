Tribal elders hail removal of Ajmal Wazir

WANA: Hailing the removal of advisor to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa chief minister Ajmal Khan Wazir, the tribal elders of South Waziristan district on Saturday said that Prime Minister Imran Khan had done a great job to get rid the people of erstwhile tribal areas of a ‘corrupt’ person.

“Ajmal Wazir was a corrupt man, who brought a bad name to the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf and its government in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa,” the elders alleged during a press conference at the Kani Garam Press Club here.

The elders, including Malik Irfanuddin Burki, Malik Abdul Qadeer Burki, Pir Yousaf Shah and others, said that Imran Khan was a brave man who had given ultimatum to the corrupt to either mend their ways or face the music.

They said that they endorsed the prime minister’s action against a pseudo PTI leader like Ajmal Wazir, adding that now the people in the entire tribal strip were celebrating his removal.

The elders said that this action of prime minister would be written in golden words in the history of the country.