Sun Jul 12, 2020
OC
Our Correspondent
July 12, 2020

Madaris kick off Dars-e-Nizami examinations

OC
Our Correspondent
July 12, 2020

LANDIKOTAL: Like other parts of the country, the annual examinations of Dars-e-Nizami under the supervision of Wifaq-ul-Madaris Al-Arabia Pakistan started today (Saturday).

Jamia Islamia Farooqia at Shahkas in Jamrud tehsil of district was one the seminary kicked off its annual exams following strictly the health SOPs. Every student first went through medical checkup for coronavirus and then allowed to sit in the hall to attend their respective papers.

