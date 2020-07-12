Ajmal Wazir audio scam: PPP leader asks PM, CM to quit

PESHAWAR: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) provincial president Humayun Khan has asked the Prime Minister Imran Khan and Chief Minister Mahmood Khan to resign after the removal of advisor on information Ajmal Wazir on the charges of taking commission from agencies.

Speaking at a hurriedly called press conference at Peshawar Press Club on Saturday, he said Ajmal Wazir was made a scapegoat because he was doing his business according to the vision of the Prime Minister Imran Khan and Chief Minister Mahmood Khan. Flanked by the provincial general secretary and former deputy speaker National Assembly Faisal Karim Kundi and others, he said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) was involved in each and every scandal.

The PPP provincial president said that the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) had adopted a mum over the mega corruption scandals. He said the foreign funding case was still pending and huge corruption had been done in the construction of Express Highway. He demanded investigation into these cases, saying this was not the last scandal and a number of others would soon be unearthed.

Humayun Khan said the PTI was ruling Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for the last seven years and its ministers were involved in numerous corruption scandals but the authorities had adopted mysterious silence. “Today, the audiotape has exposed the corruption of the advisor to chief minister Ajmal Wazir,” he said, adding that Prime Minister Imran Khan was saving the corrupt members of his party. He said the prime minister was also saving his “blue-eyed” involved in the sugar scandal.

He alleged that all the corrupt people had gathered in PTI and they were exposing one by one. Humayun Khan said that Imran Khan had stated that he would eliminate corruption but he gathered all the corrupt around him. Terming it a double-standard of Imran and his party, he demanded resignation of Imran to rid the nation of corrupt and inefficient rulers.

The irresponsible rulers, he said, had made life miserable for the poor people during their two years’ rule and would push the country towards destruction if they were allowed to rule further. Meanwhile, the PPP leaders including deputy secretary information Gohar Inqilabi, Raham Bacha Sherpao and Abid Ali Shah in their separate chat with The News urged the NAB to hold an investigation and recover the amount from the corrupt PTI leaders.