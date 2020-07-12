Zaidi releases video of Uzair Baloch’s friend

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Maritime Affairs Ali Zaidi on Saturday released a video of Habib Jan Baloch, a close friend of Lyari gangster Uzair Baloch. Sharing the video on a social media website, the minister said in a message that crime and politics have gone hand in hand, adding that Asif Ali Zardari and Qadir Patel have been exposed by Habib Jan. Habib Jan Baloch claimed in the video that the PPP again approached Uzair Baloch after 2012 operation and paid him Rs50 million in cash, adding that after this, Uzair Baloch rejoined the PPP. He further claimed in the video that then CM Sindh Syed Qaim Ali Shah, Sharmila Farooqui and Faryal Talpur also met Uzair Baloch and after that his office was attacked in which his brother died.

Habib Jan Baloch also said the PPP government after coming under pressure distanced itself from Uzair Baloch. He said that the group was involved in transfers of police officials.