Sirajul Haq says PTI govt fake like licences of PIA pilots

TIMERGARA: Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) chief Senator Sirajul Haq said on Saturday that the government of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) was fake like that of the licences of the Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) pilots.

Speaking at a news conference at Balambat, he termed the PTI government a puppet. “This government is fake like degrees of the pilots,” he remarked. He added that the incumbent government imposed censorship on the media to curb free speech. “The PTI government was the continuation of previous regime of military dictator General Pervez Musharraf, the PML-N and PPP governments,” he said, adding the government had failed on all fronts.

Former MNA Sahibzada Yaqub Khan, former provincial minister Muzaffar Said, JI district amir Aizazul Mulk Afkari, former district nazim Muhammad Rasul Khan and other party leaders were also present on the occasion. The JI chief said his party had launched a mass contact movement to bring about the real change in the country.

Sirajul Haq said the government ministers undermined the country and its institutions. “The country has been turned into the colony of the International Monetary Fund,” Sirajul Haq said.