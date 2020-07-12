Justice Faez Isa case: SCBA to file review petition in SC

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) has decided to file a review petition in the Supreme Court to the extent of direction given to the FBR after the full court squashed the presidential reference against Justice Qazi Faez Isa for allegedly not disclosing his family’s foreign properties in his wealth returns. “We have passed a resolution for filing a review petition to the extent of direction given to the FBR after full court squashed the presidential reference,” said President SCBA Syed Qalbe Hassan. The review petition is likely to be filed on Monday.