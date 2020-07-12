Downpour brings relief for people

LAHORE: After a fairly long muggy condition spanning over a couple of weeks, cool gusty winds followed by thunderstorm lashed the city and other parts of the province on Saturday, bringing respite to people from the sultry weather.

According to the Met office, 29mm rain was recorded in Old City while the Lahore airport received 20mm rain till 11pm. As much as 14mm rain was recorded at Narowal, Chakwal 5.3mm and Sheikhupura 17mm.

This downpour was the first major monsoon shower of this season, spreading to almost whole city, said an official of the Met office. The intense rain which continued for about an hour inundated several areas, especially Old City including Santnagar near the Commissioner's office, Islampura, Lakshmi Chowk, Gowalmandi and other parts of the provincial metropolis.

According to the synoptic situation, a westerly wave is present over upper parts of the country leading to monsoon currents of moderate intensity from the Arabian Sea. The rain caused suspension of electricity in different parts of the city, affecting the drainage of rainwater. As many as 200 feeders of LESCO were knocked out by the thunderstorm. Low and fluctuating voltage also irked consumers.

The Met Office has forecast more rains on Sunday (today). Maximum temperatures recorded on Saturday were as followed: Attock 41.6°C, Bahawalnagar 42.5°C, Bahawalpur 42.5°C, Bahawalpur, 40.8°C, Bhakkar 42.0°C, Rawalpindi 38.7°C, Chakwal 39.0°C, DG Khan 40.5°C, Faisalabad 40.3°C, Gujranwala 34.8°C, Gujrat 36.5°C, Islamabad 39.5°C, Jhang 39.7°C, Jhelum 38.5°C, Kasur 37.4°C, Lahore City 37.4°C, Multan 41.1°C and Murree 24.2°C.

As per the hydrological situation, all the major rivers are flowing normally. Mild flows are expected in the hill torrents of DG Khan Division during the next 24 hours. There is also a possibility of urban flooding in low-lying areas of Lahore during the next 48 hours as wet spell is likely to continue.