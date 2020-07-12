Man throws son’s body in canal after murder

KASUR: A man allegedly killed his three-year-old son and later threw his body in the BRB Canal on Saturday. According to police, accused Nadeem informed the police that his son Subhan was missing.

To it, the police started investigation. Later, the police recovered the dead body of the child from the canal near Khudian. During investigation, accused Nadeem confessed to kill his child. B-Division police have registered a case and started further investigation.