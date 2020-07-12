close
Sun Jul 12, 2020
OC
Our Correspondent
July 12, 2020

Man throws son’s body in canal after murder

July 12, 2020

KASUR: A man allegedly killed his three-year-old son and later threw his body in the BRB Canal on Saturday. According to police, accused Nadeem informed the police that his son Subhan was missing.

To it, the police started investigation. Later, the police recovered the dead body of the child from the canal near Khudian. During investigation, accused Nadeem confessed to kill his child. B-Division police have registered a case and started further investigation.

