Sun Jul 12, 2020
July 12, 2020

Court grants exemption to Sana from personal appearance

National

July 12, 2020

LAHORE: The Special Court for Control of Narcotics Substance on Saturday granted one-time exemption to former Punjab Law minister Rana Sanaullah from personal appearance. He is accused of trafficking 15kg heroin.

The court granted exemption after his counsel filed an application for it, stating that his client could not turn up before the court due to the National Assembly session. After which, the court adjourned the hearing till July 22.

