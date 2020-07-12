Marriyum says PM must resign over his 2-year performance

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-N (PML-N) Secretary Information Marriyum Aurangzeb has said Prime Minister Imran Khan should resign over his corrupt practices instead of scapegoating others and telling them to resign.

In her response to premier's statement, she said Imran Khan should resign over his performance during the past two years. She said the nation had been put through hell by the Imran-led government. She said Imran Khan facilitated mafias and thieves in looting the nation, as he took his share from the loot. “Then he blames, insults and scolds the bureaucracy for his own corrupt doings,” alleged the PML-N leader.

Marriyum said the bureaucracy and cabinet work only when the leader is competent, capable and honest. She said scapegoating others would not hide his corruption, incompetence and incessant lies.