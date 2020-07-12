Arrest warrants for Wasa admin director

FAISALABAD: The Punjab Labour Court Judge Faisalabad judge on Saturday issued orders for the arrest of Wasa Admin Director Shoaib Rashid in a contempt case and directed the Civil Lines police SHO to produce him in the court on July 13. The Labor Court issued this order on a petition filed by two temporary pump operators of the Wasa Muhammad Salim and Muhammad Afzal who had filed the petition in the court on May 31, 2012. The petitioners had filed the petition for making them regular by the Wasa authorities. The court ordered that both the petitioners be made permanent and a report thereof be produced in the Labor Court on July13.