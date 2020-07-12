Basharat briefs Imran on working of his ministry

LAHORE: Punjab Law and Social Welfare Minister Raja Basharat called on Prime Minister Imran Khan at Bani Gala on Saturday and briefed him on the performance of his ministry.

Appreciating the performance of the Punjab government and the Law Ministry, the prime minister said the new Local Government Act of Punjab would help realize the dream of real change. The prime minister assured Basharat that the federal government would continue to cooperate with the Punjab government for good governance so that all departments and institutions continue to serve people as per the PTI vision.

Basharat told the prime minister that the Punjab government is paying full attention to legislation in the public interest and even the war against corona has been given legal protection in Punjab. He lauded the prime minister’s successful strategy to overcome corona and said the country under his leadership is winning the war against COVID-19. The Law minister said the Punjab government under the leadership of Chief Minister Usman Buzdar is making sustainable development possible by controlling corruption and working day and night to implement the promises made with people.