Egypt’s kites

CAIRO: Egyptian police have seized kites from people flying them after a ban by a northern governorate for "safety" reasons and a lawmaker’s warning they posed a "national security threat".

Police seized 369 kites in Cairo on Friday, Al-Ahram reported, while Akhbar Al-Youm, another state newspaper, said police confiscated 99 kites and fined five people in the northern region of Alexandria.

The ban was brought in "to ensure the safety of citizens after a number of accidents" involving kites, Alexandria’s governorate said this week on its Facebook page.