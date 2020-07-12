Huge protests in Russia

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Moscow: At least 10,000 protesters marched through the eastern Russian city of Khabarovsk Saturday in support of a popular local governor arrested this week for allegedly ordering several murders.
A court in Moscow on Friday ruled to hold 50-year-old Sergei Furgal for two months pending trial for the murders of several businessmen 15 years ago. He vehemently denied any involvement.