South African church attacked

Johannesburg: At least five people were killed and 40 others, including off-duty police officers were arrested on Saturday, after gunmen stormed a South African church, reportedly over a leadership dispute, the national police commissioner said.

According to a statement by South Africa´s top cop, General Khehla John Sitole: "Four people were found shot and burnt to death in a car while a fifth victim, a security guard, was also fatally shot in his car while he was apparently attending this complaint."