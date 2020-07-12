close
Sun Jul 12, 2020
AFP
July 12, 2020

300 wildfires blazing in Siberia

World

AFP
July 12, 2020

MOSCOW: Russia’s forest service said there were nearly 300 wildfires blazing across the vast country’s northern wilderness on Saturday, as it attempted to contain them with methods including explosives and cloud seeding.

Freakishly warm weather across large swathes of Siberia since January, combined with low soil moisture, have contributed to a resurgence of wildfires that devastated the region last summer, the European Union’s climate monitoring network said this week.

