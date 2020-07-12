close
Sun Jul 12, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
AFP
July 12, 2020

Egypt’s kites

World

AFP
July 12, 2020

CAIRO: Egyptian police have seized kites from people flying them after a ban by a northern governorate for "safety" reasons and a lawmaker’s warning they posed a "national security threat".

Police seized 369 kites in Cairo on Friday, Al-Ahram reported, while Akhbar Al-Youm, another state newspaper, said police confiscated 99 kites and fined five people in the northern region of Alexandria.

The ban was brought in "to ensure the safety of citizens after a number of accidents" involving kites, Alexandria’s governorate said this week on its Facebook page.

Latest News

More From World