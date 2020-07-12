Policeman battling for life after being shot in Korangi

A policeman wounded in an attack in Korangi No. 5 within the limits of the Awami Colony police station on Saturday.

Responding to information, police and rescuers reached the crime scene and rushed the victim to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre for medical treatment. Police said the cop was shot twice and doctors termed his condition critical.

Thirty-five-year-old Asghar, son of Ahmed, is a head constable at the Zaman Town police station. He was on his way to the police station for duty when two men riding a motorcycle targeted him. The attackers escaped after snatching the official pistol of the injured cop.

Sindh Inspector General of Police (IGP) Mushtaq Mahar took notice of the incident and sought a report from the District Korangi SSP over the incident. He ordered him to arrest the culprits and ensure medical treatment of the cop.

A case has been registered an investigation is underway.