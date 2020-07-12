Man killed, another wounded in ‘Lyari gang war clash’

A man was killed while another was wounded in a firing incident in Old Golimar near Mama hotel on Saturday.

According to the Pak Colony police, four armed men, who arrived on two motorcycles, opened indiscriminate fire on people sitting near the hotel. The assailants managed to escape after committing the crime.

Rescuers reached the scene and transported the casualties to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital. The deceased was yet to be identified while the injured was identified as Kabir, son of Abdur Rehman.

The police claimed that there was a clash between the two Lyari gang wars, and members of the Sajid group targeted the rivalry group members. Six empty shells of a 30 bore pistols were found from the crime scene. No case has been registered while an investigation is under way.

Young man killed

A young man died on Friday after he accidentally shot himself with his brother-in-law’s gun in Orangi Town.

Rescuers reached the property and transported the body to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital for medico-legal formalities.

According to the Mominabad police station, 21-year-old Faizan, son of Amin Omar, hailed from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, had arrived to visit his sister.

While quoting the initial investigation, the police said the incident took place when Faizan was playing with his brother-in-law’s gun and the gun went off accidentally, killing him on the spot.

Man found hanged

A man was found hanged in his house in Dumba Goth near the Superhighway on Friday.

The body was taken to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital for medico-legal formalities. He was identified as 20-year-old Arif, son of Yousuf.

The Site Superhighway police said the man apparently ended his life by hanging himself from a ceiling fan.