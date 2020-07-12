Two outlaws held in Lakki

LAKKI MARWAT: The police arrested two outlaws and seized arms and ammunition from them in two separate raids here on Saturday, official sources said.

They said that acting on a tip-off, the police parties headed by SHO Zafarullah Khan conducted raids in Begukhel village and Wanda Kalenand arrested Sajjad son of Mashal Khan from Wanda Kalen while Sher Afzal son of Umar Khan at Begukhel. They were wanted to the police in cases of heinous nature. The police seized three guns, two pistols and several magazines.